Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.41% of Niu Technologies worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after acquiring an additional 430,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

NIU stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NIU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

