Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NKTX opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.44. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $805,100. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

