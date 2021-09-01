NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of NMI worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $26.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

