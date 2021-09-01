Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $27,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.29. 192,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,670,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $240.89. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

