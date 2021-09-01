Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 181,068 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $41,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TJX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.28. 157,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.