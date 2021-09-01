Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 32,461 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $200,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

