Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $26,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $112,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

