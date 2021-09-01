Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.90 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

LIN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.50. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.