Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.03 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,279 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 564,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,170. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.