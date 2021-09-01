Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,907.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,844. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,919.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,641.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2,372.44. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

