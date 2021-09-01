noob.finance ($NOOB) Hits Market Capitalization of $52,171.24

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $52,171.24 and $1,095.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One noob.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00135957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00160835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.70 or 0.07426401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,522.66 or 0.99551975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.00816059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01002810 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

