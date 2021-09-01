Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTIC. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NTIC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

