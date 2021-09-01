Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 833 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $87,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.35. 2,693,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,718. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

