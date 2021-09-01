Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,821 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,854. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

