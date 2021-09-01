Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 29.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 70.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 45.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,628. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

