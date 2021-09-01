Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 931,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. 28,209,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,093,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

