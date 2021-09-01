Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after acquiring an additional 597,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after acquiring an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,492,000 after acquiring an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,779. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

