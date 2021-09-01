Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 139,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 71,068 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 202,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $25.24.

