Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 55.3% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 463,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $85,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.9% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $183.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,737. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $333.41 billion, a PE ratio of 300.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

