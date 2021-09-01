Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $195.57. 614,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,963. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average of $181.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

