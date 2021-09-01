Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,723,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,915. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

