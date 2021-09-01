Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $125.09. 528,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.