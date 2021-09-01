Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 11,973 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. 3,367,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

