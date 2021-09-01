Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 5,183 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $18,961,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

MRK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,103,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,803. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

