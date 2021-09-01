Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,272,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

