Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 13,401 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJL. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL remained flat at $$23.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,583. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

