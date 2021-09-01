Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,917 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,886. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

