Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,137,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after buying an additional 429,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $115.93. 4,033,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

