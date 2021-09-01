Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Novartis by 41.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 633,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

