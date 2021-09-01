Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 1,636,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 991.0 days.

NVZMF opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.