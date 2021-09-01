Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,875. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

