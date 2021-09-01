Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Up 0.9%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 142,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 313,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The firm has a market cap of $177.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.