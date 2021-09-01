OceanEx Token Price Tops $0.0036 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $6.37 million and $79,449.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00136350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00161061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.26 or 0.07348922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,493.70 or 0.99885919 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.95 or 0.01007303 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

