OctoFi Hits Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.76 or 0.00022132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $8.58 million and $48,010.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00842788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049591 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

