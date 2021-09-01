OctoFi Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. OctoFi has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $48,010.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.76 or 0.00022132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00842788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049591 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

