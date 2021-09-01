Oikos (OKS) One Day Volume Hits $24,300.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $24,300.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 186,994,359 coins and its circulating supply is 176,971,318 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.