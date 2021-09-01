OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0317

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $328,870.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 6% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,359.68 or 0.99958252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00066498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.34 or 0.00664918 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,133,978 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

