Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.25)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.23 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,922. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average is $242.37.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.26.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.