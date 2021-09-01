Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.77)-($0.74) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.243-$1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $264.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.37. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.26.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.