Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.12. 3,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,921. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $294.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

