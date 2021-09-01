Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 192,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,588. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $341.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,603 shares of company stock valued at $912,990. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

