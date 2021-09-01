Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.27.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.