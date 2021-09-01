Olyseum (OLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.63 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $745,601.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Olyseum has traded 87.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00158769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.71 or 0.07642745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,626.96 or 1.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.19 or 0.00995841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

