Omega Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:OMGA) Quiet Period Set To End on September 8th

Omega Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:OMGA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. Omega Therapeutics had issued 7,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMGA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

