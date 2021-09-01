Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 487,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,062. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONCY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

