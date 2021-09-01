Open Governance Token Price Hits $0.51 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.86 million and $94,025.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00119704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00834077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00049214 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

