Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Matthew R. Ruth Acquires 2,000 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Matthew R. Ruth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,965. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.77. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.