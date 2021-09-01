Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPNT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 27,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,965. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 million, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $19.90.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.