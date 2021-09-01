OptionRoom Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $106,977.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00134927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00158745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.92 or 0.07380283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.50 or 0.98813645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00995236 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

