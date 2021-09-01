Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.62. Organogenesis shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 1,891 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,612 shares of company stock worth $9,103,367. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

